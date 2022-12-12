Moving In With Malaika: Malaika Arora's Fangirl Moment With Post Malone
Diva Malaika Arora got a chance to get clicked with American rapper Post Malone, who was performing at a concert in Mumbai. Fans are now expected this moment to get featured in Malaika's Disney+Hostar series Moving In With Malaika.
Malaika took to Instaram and shared pictures of her with Malone, who was seen sharing a laugh with Malaika. The two seemed to be indulging in a fun chat right after the concert.
Malaika wrote, "U were awesome @postmalone !!! Ur music is heart emoji #feedingindiaconcert."
The Indian diva looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a black top and pants with her hair down.
The concert took place at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course on Saturday. The 'Sunflower' hitmaker made his debut performance in India. Others who went for his concert included names like Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari, Mrunal Thakur, Malaika Arora, Mallika Dua, singer Armaan Malik and VJ Anusha Dandekar.
