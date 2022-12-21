Ram Setu OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Akshay Kumar's Film Online. All You Need To Know

Ram Setu OTT release: Akshay Kumar's adventure drama film, which released in the cinema halls in October 2022, is all set to premiere on a leading streaming platform. On Wednesday (December 21), the Bollywood superstar took to social media to inform his fans about the online release of Ram Setu. Are you also interested in watching the film on OTT. If yes, grab a bowl of popcorn and start the reading session. We will share important information about the same here.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH RAM SETU ONLINE?

Ram Setu will be available for streaming online from December 23, 2022. The film will premiere on Amazon Prime from Friday, a day when Rohit Shetty's Cirkus will release in the theatres. While you can watch Ram Setu online at the comfort of your home, you can enjoy Ranveer Singh's new comedy drama in the cinema halls this Friday.

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar shared a post on his official Instagram handle to announce the OTT release of Ram Setu. The Sooryavanshi star wrote, "Get on this high-octane expedition with us. #RamSetuOnPrime, Dec 23."

Fans flooded the comments section with their messages after the actor revealed the details about Ram Setu's online release.

HOW TO WATCH RAM SETU ONLINE?

You need to have a subscription for Amazon Prime Video if you wish to watch the film online. Prime members are able to enjoy video streaming and ad-free music and other benefits.

You can purchase either the monthly subscription for Amazon Prime Video or opt for a yearly service depending upon your need.

RAM SETU BOX OFFICE

The action adventure flick, which was directed by Abhishek Sharma, was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 150 crore. Akshay Kumar-starrer collected around Rs 93 crore at the worldwide box office, failing to recover its investment.

The movie also starred Jacqueline Fernandez, Satya Dev and Nushrratt Bharuccha in key roles.

Ram Setu clashed with Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh's Thank God at the box office.

Are you excited for Ram Setu OTT release? Do share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.

Stay tuned for more updates.