Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt Trailer: When & Where To Watch Suniel Shetty's MMA Reality Show Online - Deets Inside!
Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt Trailer: Suniel Shetty has been hogging all the limelight ever since his daughter Athiya Shetty got married to cricketer KL Rahul. While photos from their wedding celebrations are still going viral on the internet, the Bollywood actor is grabbing eyeballs for a different reason. The Hera Pheri star is all set to make his digtal debut with a new show titled Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt, which has been touted as the first MMA reality show in India.
WHAT SUNIEL SHETTY SAID ABOUT WARRIOR HUNT?
"MMA is truly an interesting sport. Discipline, determination, and dedication are at the very core of this sport and that's something we are looking for in our participants. MX Studios Original Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt is not only India's first-ever MMA reality series but one that will ensure a global platform for the winners to represent their sport. It's also been a wonderful association with Toyam Sports Limited and along with our talented fighters, I cannot wait to share their journey with our audiences," Suniel Shetty said in a statement.
