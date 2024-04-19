Aakhri Sach, Aaraop to Farzi; Here’s a List of Unmissable Crime Thrillers After Silence 2

Manoj Bajpayee mesmerized audiences once again as ACP Avinash Verma in "Silence 2: Night Owl Bar Shootout" on ZEE5. The story, revolving around a tragic mass shooting in Mumbai's Night Owl Bar, kept viewers on the edge of their seats. If you were captivated by the suspense and drama of "Silence 2," you're in for a treat!

We've curated a list of irresistible crime thrillers on OTT platforms that promise to keep you hooked. From intense investigations to heart-pounding action, these selections are perfect for you. So, if you're looking for your next binge-worthy series, grab some popcorn and dive into these thrilling choices!

Advertisement

Aakhri Sach

Aakhri Sach is a riveting crime thriller on Disney+Hotstar, delving into bone-chilling history and the secrets of a family's demise. Inspired by the Burari deaths, Tamannaah Bhatia leads as the determined investigator Anya, supported by Abhishek Banerjee and Shivin Narang. Directed by Robbie Grewal, this series promises a rollercoaster of suspense and exceptional performances. Dive into the twisted ties of fate and terrifying horrors as Anya uncovers the truth behind the tragic incident. A must-watch for thriller enthusiasts, Aakhri Sach keeps audiences thrilled to bits with its gripping storyline and stellar cast.

Advertisement

Aarop

Aarop on Watcho Exclusives is a must-watch for its gripping storyline and stellar cast. This crime thriller set in modern India follows two police officers, Anuraag and Shantanu, who capture a local goon, Jethiya, but are pitted against each other due to political pressures. Written and directed by Vinay Bhola and Subhash Jangid, the series promises mystery, suspense, drama, and thrills in every episode. With Akansha Juneja, Raj Singh Verma, and more in the ensemble cast, Aarop is a captivating journey through the complexities of crime and power.

Advertisement

Farzi

Farzi on Prime Video is a captivating black comedy crime thriller by Raj and D.K. Shahid Kapoor shines as Sunny, an artist resorting to printing counterfeit money to save his family's printing press. Witness his outstanding performance alongside Vijay Sethupathi's gripping portrayal as a relentless police officer. With Kay Kay Menon and Raashii Khanna in the cast, Farzi promises an enthralling ride filled with twists and turns. Explore the complexities of crime and deception in Farzi, streaming now on Prime Video.

Advertisement

Kohrra

Kohrra on Netflix is a compelling crime thriller that unfolds in the Punjabi countryside, where an NRI is mysteriously murdered just before his wedding. Join police officers Balbir Singh and Garundi, portrayed by Suvinder Vicky and Barun Sobti, as they uncover layers of deceit and family drama. With Harleen Sethi and Manish Choudhari in standout roles, Kohrra delves into generational secrets and hidden agendas. Don't miss the intrigue and suspense of Kohrra, streaming now on Netflix.

Advertisement

Farrey

Farrey on ZEE5 is a must-watch film that follows orphan genius Niyati, who receives a scholarship to an elite school. When she helps a wealthy but unmotivated classmate cheat, Niyati gets entangled in a dangerous scheme. Directed by Soumendra Padhi and starring Alizeh Agnihotri in the lead role with Ronit Roy, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Juhi Babbar and Shilpa Shukla. Farrey promises a thrilling experience. Join Niyati as she navigates through the complexities of privilege, ambition, and deceit, in this gripping crime mystery thriller.