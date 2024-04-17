Exclusive! Amar Singh Chamkila Actor Anjum Batra Says, Diljit Paaji Never Tried To Overpower

One film that has become the talk of the town is Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead role, and it has received mostly positive reviews from one and all. Everyone is loving the performances of the actors, and AR Rahman's music is undoubtedly the highlight of the film. Apart from Diljit and Parineeti, Amar Singh Chamkila also stars many talented actors and one of them is Anjum Batra who plays the character of Tikki in the movie.

Filmibeat recently interacted with him Anjum and spoke to him about the response he has received for the film, experience of working with Parineeti and Diljit, and more...

What response are you getting for your performance in Amar Singh Chamkila?

In my 15 year old career, I haven't got such a great response. Maamla Legal Hai came last month, but Chamkila has done wonders for me. My character Tikki is getting a lot of love, and my followers have gone up suddenly and I am getting a lot of messages. Also, I am getting calls from people I know. People with whom I have't interacted from the past 10 years are calling me. So, I am observing people and trying to absorb that surely something big has happened.

What was your first reaction when you came to know that you will be doing a film in which you have such a pivotal role and it will be directed by Imtiaz Ali?

I had given auditions at Mukesh Chabbra's casting office, and I didn't know that this is a film about Amar Singh Chamkila and it will be directed by Imtiaz Ali. Then I came to know about this character Tikki which is very important after Diljit and Parineeti's characters. Even in Jersey I had an important character to play. After the audition, I was told that Imtiaz Ali wants to meet me. At that time, I understood that this character is so important that Imtiaz Ali wants to meet me. Imtiaz narrated me the whole film, and told me how he wants to make it, and how he wants to show my character Tikki. So, when he narrated it to me at that time I felt that this character is big.

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, both are stars. So, how was the experience of working with them?

The experience was very good. It is my second film with Parineeti, we had worked together in Namaste England earlier. So, with her I already had a good tunning. She is very sweet and down to earth. Even Diljit paaji is same. Before the shoot, we had met at Imtiaz sir's office for a reading, and then we met on set. It was mine and his scene, and after the scene in Punjabi he told me, 'Paaji tussi bahot sone actor ho, bahot vadhiya kaam karte ho. Tussi Punjabi filma kyu nahi karte?'. So, that's how he broke the scene. He never tried to overpower in any scene. He used to do his work and he was never insecure.

In Hindi films, we usually see that Punjabi characters are steoretyped like they will be drinking alcohol, dreaming of going to Canada, being loud and other things. What you have to say about it?

I agree with you as I have played many Sardar characters in movies like Namaste England and 83. Whenever a Sardar or a Punjabi character comes on the big screens, he is doing Balle Balle or Burrraaah. We Punjabis are not like that at all. You know in Jersey, when I read the script, the director of the film, Gowtam Tinnanuri, told me that I don't want the character to be loud. So, I told him the way you have written the dialogues, I have to do it loud or else this character won't be seen. There's a mark that has been set in the Hindi film industry, and now if someone wants to break it then people will feel that the actor has not performed well.

Amar Singh Chamkila is currently streaming on Netflix and it has been getting a good response.