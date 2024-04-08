Amar Singh Chamkila OTT Release Date: WHEN & WHERE To Watch Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Chopra’s Film?

Amar Singh Chamkila OTT Release: Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra are gearing up for the release of their next, Amar Singh Chamkila. The makers of the upcoming biographical musical-drama have skipped its theatrical release. Amar Singh Chamkila will have a direct-to-digital premiere on a leading streaming giant. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead.

Advertisement

Amar Singh Chamkila Cast & Story Details:

Produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films, Amar Singh Chamkila is based on the untold story of Amar Singh Chamkila, Punjab's rockstar who was known as the 'Elvis of Punjab.' Diljit plays the role of the singer, while Parineeti will be seen as Chamkila's wife and his singing partner, Amarjot Kaur.

Advertisement