Amar Singh Chamkila Release Time: Here’s When Diljit Dosanjh & Parineeti Chopra's Movie Will Be Out On OTT

Amar Singh Chamkila Release Time: Diljit Dosanjh has been one of the most loved Punjabi actor and singer who has managed to carve a niche for himself in Bollywood. From his style to his songs and even his acting chops, Diljit is certainly a treat to watch on screen. And now, this Punjabi sensation is making headlines for his upcoming Bollywood movie which is already creating a massive buzz in the town. We are talking about Amar Singh Chamkila which is helmed by Imtiaz Ali and also features Parineeti Chopra in the lead.

For the uninitiated, Amar Singh Chamkila happens to be a biopic on renowned and influential Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot who were killed brutally. While Diljit plays the titular role in the movie, Parineeti will be seen as Amarjot. Needless to say, Amar Singh Chamkila is one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

