Amazon miniTV Forays Into Tamil, Telugu Language Content; Brings 200+ Dubbed Shows & Films

Mumbai, April 19 2024: - Amazon miniTV - Amazon's free video streaming service known for its diverse and rich selection of original and dubbed content is gearing up to unveil exciting news for a much wider audience with its latest announcement. Expanding its reach, the streaming service has launched an extensive bouquet of over 200 shows and movies dubbed in Tamil and Telugu languages.

The exciting line-up of dubbed titles includes marquee and fan-favourite Hindi originals of miniTV such as Hunter- Tootega Nahi Todega, Physics Wallah, action-packed patriotic series Rakshak- India's Braves, a young romance series Highway Love, amongst others. In addition to this, viewers will also get to enjoy a repertoire of Hollywood blockbuster movies dubbed in Tamil and Telugu, including timeless classics such as Twilight, Now You See Me, Hunger Games series, the Step Up franchise, Red, and more. In pursuit of a more holistic content offering, the service will also bring to its customers Korean, Turkish and Mandarin shows dubbed in Tamil and Telugu languages.

