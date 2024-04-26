Amber Girls School OTT Release Date & Platform: Makers Unveil Trailer; Here’s When & Where To Watch

Amber Girls School Release Date: Amazon miniTV, Amazon's free video streaming service, is all set to take audiences on a journey of sisterhood, self-discovery, and the complexities of teenage life with its upcoming series, 'Amber Girls School'. The streaming service today (April 26) announced the coming-of-age teen drama series by unveiling its gripping trailer, which offers a glimpse into the world of Amber Girls School (AGS), an all-girls institution that focuses on grooming 'Sanskari' young women, where tradition clashes with the desire for freedom.

AMBER GIRLS SCHOOL STORYLINE AND CAST

Amber Girls School is certain to captivate the audience with its hard-hitting narrative, compelling characters, and authentic portrayal of teenage struggles. Produced by Reliance Entertainment Studios and directed by Rajlaxmi Ratan Seth, it features Celesti Bairagey, Kajol Chugh, Adrija Sinha, Ishika Gagneja, Harsh Khurana, and Shruti Panwar in pivotal roles.

This series is helmed by the acclaimed writer Garima Pura Patiyaalvi, known for her exceptional work in the 2022 Oscar-winning documentary 'Elephant Whisperers'.

