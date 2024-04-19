Article 370 Leaked Online In HD For Free Download After Its OTT Release

Article 370 Leaked After OTT Release: Yami Gautam starrer Article 370 has been one of the most talked about releases of the year. Helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the movie was a political thriller featuring Yami in the role of an intelligence officer along with Priyamani, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Kaul, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar. Article 370 had opened to rave reviews and witnessed a decent run at the box office with a lifetime collection of Rs 82.37 crores as per Bollywood Hungama.

After winning hearts in the theatres, Article 370 is making headlines for its digital release. The movie, which had released in February 2024, has finally witnessed its OTT release. Article 370 is released on Netflix on April 19. For the uninitiated, set against the backdrop of the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir popularly referred to as the abrogation of Article 370. While Article 370 is out on OTT, the movie has become the recent victim of piracy. It is reported that Article 370 fill movie was leaked online just hours after its OTT release.

