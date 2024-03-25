Article 370 OTT Release Date, Platform & Time: Here’s When Yami Gautam’s Political Thriller Will Be Out On OTT

Article 370 OTT Release Date: The year 2024 has been quite happening for Yami Gautam courtesy of the release of her movie Article 370. This Aditya Dhar production happens to be a political thriller featuring Yami in the role of an intelligence officer. Also starring Priyamani, Kiran Karmakar, Arun Govil, Divya Seth, Sumit Kaul etc, Article 370 opened to decent reviews and went on to create a massive buzz at the box office.

As Article 370 created ripples in the industry and left everyone brimming with an opinion, the movie has been doing an impressive business at the box office even after a month of its release. Reportedly, Article 370 has managed to rake in Rs 75.57 crores so far and has been winning hearts since the first day of release. And while Article 370 continues to be among the most talked about movies, there have been speculations about the movie's OTT release.

Article 370 OTT Release Date, Time & Platform

According to media reports, Article 370 is likely to release on OTT in the month of April. A report published in 123 Telugu suggested that Article 370 will be releasing on Jio Cinema on April 19 and will be out at midnight. However, no official announcement has been made in this regard so far.

