Article 370 OTT Release Date & Platform: When Will Yami Gautam’s Hit Film Stream Online? Here’s What We Know

Article 370 OTT Release: After the back-to-back success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bala, and OMG 2, Bollywood actress returned to the big screens last month with Aditya Suhas Jambhale's directorial venture Article 370. Produced by the actress' husband Aditya Dhar with Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the movie turned out to be the year's first sleeper hit at the box office.

Shot primarily in Kashmir, the film centers on the revocation of Article 370. As depicted in the trailer, Article 370 explores themes of corruption and terrorism in the region of Jammu and Kashmir. Yami Gautam takes on the lead role in the film, supported by significant performances from Priyamani, Kiran Karmarkar, Arun Govil (renowned for his portrayal of Lord Rama in the Ramayana), Ashwini Koul, Raj Arjun, Sumit Kaul, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, and Divya Seth Shah.

ARTICLE 370 OTT RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH?

Amid an average buzz and expectations, Article 370 finally was released in the theatres last month, on February 23, and opened to huge acclaim from both critics and cinemagoers. As the political thriller has turned out to be a huge money spinner at the ticket window success, a section of Bollywood fims are eagerly awaiting its OTT premiere.

As the film is produced by Jio Studio, it was always clear that the Yami Gautam-starrer will stream on Jio Cinema after its theatrical release. According to a Free Press Journal report, Article 370 is likely to stream on the OTT platform next month, from April 19 onwards. Yes, you read that right! However, an official announcement regarding the same is still awaited from the makers and the OTT giant.

ARTICLE 370 BOX OFFICE UPDATE

Despited completing a month in theatres and competition with biggies like Shaitaan and Yodha, Article 370 has maintained its grip at the box office so far. In the past four weeks, the film has crossed the Rs 78 crore mark at the domestic front and is expected to touch the Rs 80 crore milestone very soon.