Ashmit Patel On Preparation For State Vs Ahuja, Shooting Experience, BTS Moments- EXCLUSIVE Interview

As State v/s Ahuja celebrates its two-month anniversary, Ashmit Patel reflects on his preparation, filming experience, and BTS moments

Actor Ashmit Patel, who made a striking comeback to the screens with the Watcho Exclusives series State v/s Ahuja, is celebrating the success of the show. In the series, he portrayed the protagonist, Ansh Ahuja, a Bollywood actor accused of rape by his maid, Deepa Sawant (portrayed by Anurekha Bhagat). The series premiered on February 9 and has garnered rave reviews over the past two months.

As the series marks its two-month anniversary on April 9, Ashmit Patel has opened up about his hiatus from work, his experiences preparing for and filming State v/s Ahuja, behind-the-scenes moments from the sets, being away from the screens and more.

Q1. Tell us, what were you doing in these years that you were missing from the screens?

I was busy shooting a lot of stuff, which is still to see the light of day. A couple of films which haven't been released and some other shows too. There was a show that was released in this interim two and a half year period. So, I've been busy with a lot of shoots, and simultaneously been busy focusing on my DJingl across India and overseas as well. I've been working on my music production, doing my DJ gigs and focusing on my music label Ashram Collective which we also do event and artist management. So, all of that has been keeping me busy. Also I'm now working on my merchandising for Ashram Collective. I'm also planning on starting an athleisure brand called AshFit.

Q2. How did you prepare for the character? I'm sure this is one of the series, which was a little challenging emotionally...

I've been through another situation, not exactly the same, but I've experienced some of the ups and downs that actors commonly face, such as dealing with rumours and false allegations. I've had my fair share of challenges in the past. So, I've experienced this rollercoaster of emotions that I just have to navigate through. Drawing from those experiences obviously helped. Even if one tries to overcome all those feelings and emotions, a part of them still lingers, and I still carry those memories. So, it was relatively easy for me to tap into those memories and confront whatever emotions were necessary for specific scenes that required a high level of emotional intelligence.

Q3. Is there any particular scene that stands out to you, one that has left a lasting impression?

There are actually two scenes that stand out. One scene involved my character and his wife in the show, where we have a conflict early on. It's a delicate scene that could easily escalate into exaggerated drama, but I aimed to keep the intensity casual. When discussing the scene with Tarun, the director, I expressed my approach and hoped not to overdo it. Fortunately, we captured the essence we aimed for in the very first take, and Tarun was pleased with the result. The scene's tempo and pitch were just right, making it quite a challenge, but both my co-star and I delivered well.

The other scene was the climax, where my character is interrogated by the police in a lengthy monologue spanning about nine and a half to ten pages. It required careful attention to detail to ensure I remembered all the points without making it sound monotonous and losing the audience's interest. These two scenes presented the biggest challenges for me, but I believe we managed to perform them successfully.