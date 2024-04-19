Bade Miyan Chote Miyan OTT Release Date, Platform: When & Where To Watch Akshay Kumar Film Online?

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan OTT Release Date, Platform: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan released on the occasion of Eid 2024. The action thriller, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, clashed with Ajay Devgn's Maidaan at the box office. Despite releasing on Eid holiday, the film failed to perform as per expectations.

While Eid releases usually generate a mind-boggling response, BMCM couldn't strike a chord with the audience despite the massive promotions and buzz. The trailer generated hype among the movie buffs but it didn't reflect in the numbers as the movie witnessed a major drop on the second day of release. Although it picked pace in the weekend, the numbers were disappointing.

