Bade Miyan Chote Miyan OTT Release Date & Platform: When Will Akshay's Film Stream Online? Here’s What We Know

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan OTT Release: Director Ali Abbas Zafar, who has given hits like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai etc, is now making headlines for his recent directorial which is ruling the box office. We are talking about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which features Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F in the lead. Touted to be an action thriller, the movie marks Akshay's first collaboration with Tiger.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year and managed to create a massive buzz in the town. In fact, after leaving the audience intrigued, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan opened to mixed reviews from audience. While Akshay and Tiger's bromance won millions of hearts along with the action sequences, Prithiviraj's performance as the lead antagonist as a show stear.

