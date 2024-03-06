Badi Heroine Banti Hai 2 Release Date, Platform: Trailer Out, Here's When & Where To Watch

Badi Heroine Banti Hai 2 Trailer: Amazon miniTV, Amazon's free video streaming service, today unveiled the trailer for the highly anticipated second season of its fan-favorite show, Badi Heroine Banti Hai. The enthralling new season showcases the rise of a small-town girl, Kajal Bakshi, with a complete role reversal as she takes over the fashion empire while dealing with internal and external conflicts through every step of her journey and going from being an intern to a CEO.

Conceptualized and directed by Gul Khan, the series marks the return of the stellar star cast, including Prerna Lisa, Rajeev Siddhartha, Nehal Chudasama, and Utkarsh Kohli. Badi Heroine Banti Hai Season 2 will premiere exclusively on Amazon miniTV this week.

BADI HEROINE BANTI HAI SEASON 2 TRAILER OUT

The trailer gives a sneak peek into Kajal Bakshi's entrepreneurial journey as she takes over the reins of VSD Fashion House. As the new CEO of the eminent fashion label, Kajal plans to launch her first designer collection amidst the love-hate saga with her former boss, Advait Singhania, who is willing to resort to extreme measures in order to take back his empire.

In a surprising turn of events, Advait announces his engagement to Anastasia while struggling to come to terms with his feelings for Kajal. As some new twists and turns await them, what does the future look like for Advait and Kajal and for the company? This question forms the crux of the upcoming season of Badi Heroine Banti Hai.

Producer Gul Khan expressed, "We are super-elated to continue our ongoing association with Amazon miniTV and return with the second season of Badi Heroine Banti Hai. The love and recognition from audiences across India towards this series have been immensely gratifying. The upcoming season will definitely touch a chord with viewers as this rom-com saga undergoes a distinctive journey as the paths of Kajal and Advait collide in unexpected ways."

Actor Rajeev Siddhartha added, "I am extremely humbled to have received a great response from the audiences for the first season. In the second season, my character experiences a major transformation, which widens his perspective on life. Gul Khan is a phenomenal director and working with her, alongside a great team, continues to be a one-of-a-kind experience. I am certain that fans across India will continue to resonate with the show as the story unfolds."

BADI HEROINE BANTI HAI 2 RELEASE DATE, TIME: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH?

Badi Heroine Banti Hai Season 2 will be available to stream for free on Amazon miniTV from 08th March. You can watch it on the Amazon shopping app, on Fire TV, or download the Amazon miniTV app on Playstore.