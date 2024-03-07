Barun Sobti Reveals His Fitness Regine For Rakshak - India's Braves Chapter 2

Mumbai, 7 March 2024: Amazon miniTV- Amazon's free video streaming service recently released its highly awaited patriotic series Rakshak- India's Braves: Chapter 2. The gripping narrative of the series is a heartfelt tribute to the bravery and selflessness of India's courageous soldiers, set against the backdrop of the Kulgam operation. Through its captivating storytelling and authentic portrayal of real-life incidents, the series brings to life the valorous saga of Naib Subedar Sombir Singh and DYSP Aman Thakur. From the fierce battle scenes to the tender moments of camaraderie, the series captures the essence of military life with authenticity and depth.

Barun Sobti who essays the role of Naib Subedar Sombir Singh, revealed the fitness routine he followed while shooting for the series. He said, "There was a particular fitness regime that I was following. I typically avoid it, but this one required considerable physical effort. We filmed in Kashmir, tackling its challenging terrain, especially during action sequences or operational tasks. I was eating a lot and doing lower body workouts more than anything else."

