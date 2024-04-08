Before Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Release, Explore Other Action-Packed Thrillers On OTT Platforms

Before the much-anticipated release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan this April, action enthusiasts have a golden chance to experience a rush of adrenaline with a selection of enthralling shows and audio series. Available on various OTT platforms, these narratives of suspense, intrigue, and unexpected turns promise to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Here's a rundown of five action-thrillers that are a must-watch:

Code M (Jio Cinema)

Jennifer Winget shines as Monica Mehra in 'Code M,' a gripping tale on Jio Cinema. Monica, an army officer, embarks on a mission to unravel the truth behind a covert encounter. Her journey reveals a maze of lies, conspiracies, and personal stakes, challenging her moral compass amidst the complexities of military justice.

