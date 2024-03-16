Bekaaboo 3 Fame Nikkita Ghag Reveals Quitting Her Teaching Job To Follow Her Passion: I Decided...

Nikkita Ghag, an actress seen in web series like Altt's 'Bekaaboo 3,' 'Fuh Se Fantasy,' and Disney Hotstar's 'Anandi,' is a multifaceted talent who has not only carved a niche for herself as an actress but has also proven her mettle as a producer. Her journey from being a civil service teacher to a successful figure in the entertainment industry is as fascinating as it is inspiring.

When asked about choosing acting as her career and entering the industry, she responded, "The aspect I love about acting is the opportunity to portray diverse characters. Despite being a civil service teacher, I always harbored a passion for the film industry. One fine day, I decided to quit my job and pursue a career in modeling and acting."

Reflecting on her first project and the transition to acting, Nikkita shared, "I started with modeling, working for a few brands. When I decided to switch to acting, I produced my first project, 'Anandi,' and released it on Disney Plus Hotstar. After people saw my work, I was approached for further projects."

Addressing about her initial career choice and family support, she confidently stated, "My family supports me totally." This unwavering support has undoubtedly played a crucial role in Nikkita's journey, enabling her to pursue her dreams and achieve success in the competitive world of entertainment.

