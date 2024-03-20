Bhumi Pednekar On Daldal: Feels Amazing To Work When A Woman Can Headline A Series

Actor par excellence, Bhumi Pednekar, is all set to embark on a fresh journey with her recently unveiled Amazon web series, Daldal, in which she dons the role of a cop. She is elated that women actors are being empowered to headline projects on top global streaming platforms!

Bhumi says, "It feels amazing that I work at a time when a woman can headline a series on a global streaming platform and feel supremely empowered that she can command such a massive mounting. So, I'm thrilled with the validation that my body of work, since my debut, has led me to this moment where big projects are being mounted on my shoulders!"

She adds, "I'm honestly humbled by this realisation and it motivates me to work so hard that I deliver powerful performances that are remembered by people."

Bhumi's journey in Hindi cinema has been nothing short of extraordinary. With each project, she fearlessly dives into uncharted territories, embracing characters that challenge societal norms and spark conversations.

About her next big challenge to play a cop in Daldal, Bhumi says, "I'm naturally drawn to challenges. That's my core. Have always done this right since my debut.. I believe that we are in the age of content and actors can really shine bright with these opportunities. Daldal is that perfect project for me to show a completely new side to my acting performance. It presents me in a whole new way and I love pushing my boundaries."

Talking about her character in Daldal, Bhumi says, "I love that in Daldal, I play a woman who has shattered the glass ceiling by being appointed as the DCP of Mumbai. She is a super achiever in a man's world and I loved that layer of the show along with all the beautiful complexities that the role and the script has to offer. I think a character like this will resonate with the times that we live in because a woman is no longer shackled down and is ambitious and independent."

She further added, "I'm really excited to be teaming up again with Vikram after our blockbuster Toilet-Ek Prem Katha and the hugely acclaimed Durgamati! I'm delighted to be working with a mind like Suresh Triveni whose work I admire a lot and of course Amrit Raj Gupta! I hope we can create another blockbuster together for Amazon Prime Video and make India proud on the global content landscape. My last hit streaming project Bhakshak made me reach out to so many people across the world and I wish Daldal does the same!"

