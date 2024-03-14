Big Girls Don't Cry (BGDC) Season 1 Full Episodes Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Hours After OTT Debut

Big Girls Don't Cry Season 1 Full Episodes Leaked: Big Girls Don't Cry is the latest teen college drama created by Nitya Mehra featuring a bunch of new teenagers and a few renowned faces as cast. The Indian web series made its director OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video on March 14.

Big Girls Don't Cry Season 1 Synopsis

Season 1 of this latest new coming-of-age teenage college drama charts the journey of a group of growing-up girls who are studying at a school in Vandana Valley. Their friendships, relationships with parents, and teachers, and their challenges as they navigate through life are depicted entertainingly.

Big Girls Don't Cry Season 1 Cast

Season 1 of Big Girls Don't Cry stars Pooja Bhatt, Zoya Hussain, Raima Sen, Lovleen Misra, Mukul Chadda, Dalai Tenzin Lhakyila, Avantika Vandanapu, Aneet Padda, Akshita Sood, Afrah Sayed, and Vidushi among others in key roles.

Big Girls Don't Cry Season 1 Full Series Leaked Online

The first season of Big Girls Don't Cry which hit the Amazon Prime Video on March 14 is just beginning to get attention. But, unfortunately, within a few hours of its OTT debut, all the episodes of Big Girls Don't Cry were leaked online in HD for free download by piracy websites. The links to the pirated content of this teenage drama series are now available all over social media channels and the internet for the viewers to watch and download. Measures to curb the piracy mafia are proving futile time and again.

Big Girls Don't Cry Season 1 Crew

Written and directed by Nitya Mehra, Karan Kapadia, Kopal Naithani, and Sudhanshu Saria, Big Girls Don't Cry Season 1 writing credits go to Sudhanshu Saria, Adwitiya Kareng Das, Sunayana Kumari, and Radhika Malhotra. Ashi Dua Sara and Karan Kapadia bankrolled the web series.