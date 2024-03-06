Big Girls Don't Cry Trailer OTT Release Date, Platform, Cast: Here's All You Need To Know

Mumbai, Mar 6 (PTI) (PTI) Young-adult series "Big Girls Don't Cry" will start streaming on Prime Video from March 14, the platform said on Wednesday. The series features Avantika Vandanapu of "Mean Girls" fame, alongside Aneet Padda, Dalai, Vidushi, Lhakyila, Afrah Sayed, Akshita Sood, Pooja Bhatt, Raima Sen, Zoya Hussain, and Mukul Chadda. According to the makers, "Big Girls Don't Cry" revolves around "the lives of seven girls who are in their final year of a boarding school called Vandana Valley, dreaming to rule the campus".

Bhatt, who plays the role of the school principal, said she decided to board the project as she was drawn to the story. "For me, this was key, as that ensures they become healthy role models for others out there. It is much needed in the times we live in, where focus is more on materialistic and frivolous virtues," Bhatt said in a statement.

Vandanapu said her character Ludo has been special for her and she hopes it will be appreciated by the audience. "Ludo challenged me, intimidated me, and in some ways even broke me.