Bigg Boss OTT 3: New Season CANCELLED After Salman Khan House Firing Incident? Makers Spark Speculations

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Updates: The upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT has been generating a lot of luzz lately over its premiere date, exciting line up of contestants and what not. The Salman Khan-hosted OTT version of the controversial reality show was set to roll and had also dropped an exciting announcement post earlier this week. However, rumours are rife that Bigg Boss OTT 3 has gotten cancelled at the last minute amid the firing case outside host-actor Salman Khan's Bandra residence and the makers' latest Instagram activity has left fans confused. Read on...

Is Bigg Boss OTT 3 Cancelled After Salman Khan House Firing Incident?

According to the latest buzz, the upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT has reportedly been cancelled after the Salman Khan house firing incident. Post the shocking firing incident, some messages warning the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor had also gone viral on the internet. As per a report published by Sakshi, the makers have decided to cancel BB OTT 3 temporarily as it would be difficult to organize the shoot for Khan at this moment.

