Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare 3 Release Date & Platform: Trailer Out; Here's When & Where To Watch It

Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare Release Date: Amazon miniTV - Amazon's free video streaming service is all set for an exhilarating rollercoaster ride of laughter, drama, and political satire. Today, the streaming service announced the latest season of the popular show Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare with an exciting trailer that gives us a peek into its blend of politics and comedy. Following the massive success of its first two seasons, fans have been eagerly anticipating the next chapter in the hilarious saga of Ronny, portrayed by the immensely talented Zakir Khan. Directed by the acclaimed Gaganjeet Singh and written by Zakir Khan & Gopal Datt, Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare S3 is ready to take comedy and excitement to new heights on 25 April on Amazon miniTV for free.

The third season of this renowned franchise will showcase the enthralling tale of Ronny, who finds himself in a whirlwind of comical misadventures after reluctantly agreeing to steer clear of politics at the firm insistence of Ashwini (Chacha Ji), essayed by Abhimanyu Singh. Despite his best efforts to avoid the political arena, Ronny's fate repeatedly intertwines with Ashwini's, leading to a series of hilarious incidents and crazy encounters. As Ashwini's fury escalates, he uses cunning tactics to disrupt Ronny's personal life, even bringing his beloved family into chaos. With Ronny's fate hanging in the balance, will he emerge victorious and protect his beloved family or will Ashwini's sly politics prove too much to overcome?

