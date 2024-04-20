Chief Detective 1958 Episode 2 OTT Release Date, Time, Platform: When & Where To Watch? What To Expect? DEETS

Chief Detective 1958 Episode 2 OTT Release Update: Starring Lee Je-hoon, Lee Dong-hwi, Choi Woo-sung, and Yoon Hyun-soo in important roles, Chief Detective 1958 has been grabbing eyeballs ever since its announcement. Directed by Kim Seong-hoon and written by Kim Young-shin, the prequel to the renowned 1970s Korean drama Chief Inspector finally premiered yesterday (April 19), stirring excitement among fans who are now looking forward to watch the second episode.

While the Chief Detective 1958 Episode 1 has been fetching a favourable response from viewers, here's all you need to know about the series and its second episode.

