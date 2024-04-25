Chief Detective 1958 Episode 3 OTT Release Date, Time, Platform: When & Where To Watch? What To Expect?

Chief Detective 1958 Episode 3 OTT Release Date Update: Featuring Lee Je-hoon, Lee Dong-hwi, Choi Woo-sung, and Yoon Hyun-soo in pivotal roles, Chief Detective 1958 has captivated audiences' interest since its announcement. Directed by Kim Seong-hoon and written by Kim Young-shin, this prequel to the acclaimed 1970s Korean drama Chief Inspector finally premiered last week, sparking anticipation among fans eagerly awaiting the third episode.

As the first-two episodes garnered positive feedback, here's a comprehensive overview of the series and what to expect in the upcoming third episode.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT CHIEF DETECTIVE 1958 SERIES

Chief Detective 1958 chronicles the journey of Park Young-han, a celebrated detective renowned for his prowess in unraveling several mysteries. The trailer offered glimpses of his collaboration with three colleagues as they confront crimes and unite to catch criminals together.

