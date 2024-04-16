Chief Detective 1958 OTT Release Date, Time, Platform: When & Where To Watch? All About Lee Je Hoon’s Show

Chief Detective 1958 OTT Release Date Update: Written by Kim Young-shin and directed by Kim Seong-hoon, Chief Detective 1958 is among the most-awaited K-dramas. Featuring Lee Je-hoon, Lee Dong-hwi, Choi Woo-sung and Yoon Hyun-soo in pivotal roles, it is the prequel to 1970s famous Korean drama Chief Inspector and fans are looking forward to the release of its first episode.

As the premiere of Chief Detective 1958 Episode 1 is just a few days away, let's take a look at the show's plot and other important details.

