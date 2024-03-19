Citadel: Honey Bunny To Dupahiya: Prime Video Announces New Slate Of Shows Set To Release This Year

Prime Video Announces New Shows: The annual Amazon Prime Video event is currently going on in Mumbai today (March 19). It will showcase upcoming Prime Video Original movies and series. The event includes around 100 stars, shows, and films. The live show will be streamed on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter, confirmed Netflix.

Advertisement

From Varun Dhawan and Samatha Ruth Prabh starrer Citadel: Honey Bunny to Dupahiya featuring Bhuvan Arora, let's take a look at the show introduced at the event so far:

Advertisement

Fallout

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind-and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

Advertisement

The series comes from Kilter Films and executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.

Produced By: Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films produce in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks

Executive Produced By: Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner, Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Athena Wickham, Todd Howard, James Altman

Cast: Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, Moisés Arias, Kyle MacLachlan, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Frances Turner, Dave Register, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, Rodrigo Luzzi, Annabel O'Hagan, and Xelia Mendes-Jones

Advertisement

Matka King (Hindi)

In this fictional tale set in 1960s Mumbai, an enterprising cotton trader who craves legitimacy and respect starts a new gambling game dubbed 'Matka', which takes the city by storm and democratizes a terrain previously reserved for the rich and elite.

Production Company: Roy Kapur Films

Produced By: Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nagaraj Manjule, Gargi Kulkarni, Ashish Aryan, and Ashwini Sidwani

Director: Nagraj Manjule

Writers: Abhay Koranne and Nagraj Manjule

Key Cast: Vijay Varma

Advertisement

Inspector Rishi (Tamil)

In this supernatural horror series, skeptical crime branch Inspector Rishi Nandhan investigates a string of peculiar murders intertwined with supernatural occurrences. As he unravels the mysteries, he confronts both the chilling crimes and his own inner turmoil.

Production Company: Make Believe Productions

Writer, Director, and Creative Producer: Nandhini JS

Producer: Shukdev Lahiri

Executive Producer: Jithin Thorai

Key Cast: Naveen Chandra, Sunainaa, Kanna Ravi, Malini Jeevarathnam, Srikrishna Dayal, and Kumaravel

Advertisement

The Rana Connection (Telugu)

An exciting and curiosity-piquing talk show hosted by celebrated actor Rana Daggubati, featuring his friends and contemporaries from Indian cinema.

Production Company: Spirit Media Pvt Ltd

Producers: Rajeev Ranjan and Prashanth Potluri

Key Cast: Rana Daggubati

The Revolutionaries (Hindi)

The story of brave young Indian freedom fighters who believed that armed resistance was crucial to ending the British Raj. This is the story of their lives, sacrifices, and undying love for their country.

Production Company: Emmay Entertainment

Producers: Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani

Created for Television by Nikkhil Advani

An adaptation of the book The Revolutionaries, written by Sanjeev Sanyal

Rangeen (Hindi)

Confronted with an uncomfortable truth about his marriage, a middle-aged husband takes an unusual path, forcing him to re-evaluate his ideas of manhood and morality.

Production Company: Kabir Khan Entertainment LLP

Producer: Rajan Kapoor

Creative Producer: Kabir Khan

Creators: Amardeep Galsin and Amir Rizvi

Directors: Kopal Naithani and Pranjal Dua

Writers: Amardeep Galsin and Amir Rizvi

Key Cast: Vineet Kumar Singh, Rajashri Deshpande, and Taaruk Raina

Daldal (Hindi)

Haunted by the guilt of her past and dealing with the demons of her present, Mumbai's newly appointed DCP Rita Ferreira, must embark on an investigation of a series of murders that puts her on a collision course with a cold-blooded serial killer, even as she has to save her life from falling apart.

Production Company: Abundantia Entertainment

Executive Producers: Vikram Malhotra and Suresh Triveni

Director: Amrit Raj Gupta

Based on: Bhendi Bazaar by Vish Dhamija

Story: Sreekanth Agneeaswaran, Rohan D'Souza, and Priya Saggi

Screenplay: Sreekanth Agneeaswaran and Rohan D'Souza

Dialogues: Hussain Haidry

Key Cast: Bhumi Pednekar

Andhera (Hindi)

In the shadow of Mumbai's shimmering skyline, a sinister force hunts the living. In this visceral tale of urban horror, a fearless cop and a haunted medical student must take on this living darkness to avert impending doom.

Production Company: Excel Media and Entertainment LLP

Executive Producers: Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Kassim Jagmagia, Mohit Shah, and Karan Anshuman

Creator: Gaurav Desai

Director: Raaghav Dar

Writers: Gaurav Desai, Raaghav Dar, Karan Anshuman, Chintan Sarda, Akshat Ghildial, and Karmanya Ahuja

Key Cast: Priya Bapat, Karanvir Malhotra, Prajakta Koli, Surveen Chawla, Vatsal Sheth, Parvin Dabas, and Pranay Pachauri

Daring Partners (Hindi)

Two best-friends embark on a daring journey as partners in an alcohol start-up. The series unfolds their audacious journey, where they challenge norms, bend rules, and 'craft' their destiny within a male-dominated industry.

Production Company: Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt Ltd

Executive Producers: Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra

Creators: Nishant Nayak, Mithun Gangopadhyay

Director: Archit Kumar

Writers: Nandini Gupta, Mithun Gangopadhyay, and Aarsh Vora

Key Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty, and Jaaved Jaaferi

Call Me Bae (Hindi)

Downsized from heiress to hustler, Bae discovers that her most valuable assets aren't her diamonds, but her street smarts and style. Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens, and her better self.

Production Company: Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt Ltd

Executive Producers: Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra

Director: Collin D'Cunha

Creator: Ishita Moitra

Writers: Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair

Key Cast: Ananya Panday, Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur

The Tribe (Hindi)

Young, unafraid, and chasing an epic dream, The Tribe are a group of Indian influencers who have been set up to crack global fame in... Los Angeles! Are they fearless or just foolish?