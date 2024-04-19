Crakk OTT Release Date, Platform Revealed: Here's When & Where To Watch Vidyut Jammwal's Film Online

Crakk OTT Release Date Announced: One life, one man and one mantra - Jeetega toh jiyega! Get ready to witness India's first extreme sports action story; Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa with the superstar synonymous to action in India; Vidyut Jammwal as he sets out to win at the world's deadliest sports arena.

As this journey unfolds a new danger at every turn, will the aim of competing and winning turn into a desire for revenge? Starring alongside the ultimate action hero Vidyut Jammwal, is B-town's rugged icon Arjun Rampal, and talented divas - Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson, making this an all-in-all entertainer that is bound to keep you on the edge of your seats.

