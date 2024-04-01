Crew OTT Release Date, Platform: When Will Tabu, Kareena Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Film Premiere On Netflix

Crew OTT release date: When the trailer of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew was released, the trade experts predicted that the heist comedy film would perform well at the box office. However, the movie surpassed all the expectations, setting the cash registers jingling.

CREW BOX OFFICE COLLECTION: FILM INCHES CLOSER TOWARDS 50 CRORE

On Sunday (March 31), the movie collected Rs 11.45 crore, taking the total box office collection to Rs 32.60 crore. Crew earned over Rs 10 crore on its first day and continued the momentum on the weekend.

Bollywood critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to share the box office collection of Crew. He tweeted, "#Crew ends the first quarter of 2024 with a BANG... Released alongside #Hollywood giant #GodzillaXKong, #Crew packs an impressive weekend total, laying the foundation for a HIT. [Week 1] Fri 10.28 cr, Sat 10.87 cr, Sun 11.45 cr. Total: ₹ 32.60 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

He said that the film managed a strong start, courtesy of the intriguing trailer, superb music and the Good Friday 2024 holiday. Adarsh stated that Crew is the second female-led film to grab maximum eyeballs in the ticket counters.

"A strong start was always on the cards thanks to [i] well-cut trailer, [ii] superb music and [iii] #GoodFriday holiday [on Fri], but the wonderful biz on Sat - Sun has elevated it to the SUCCESS category. After #Article370 [Feb 2024], #Crew [March 2024] is the second female-centric film in the *first quarter of 2024* to go from strength to strength with each passing day," Taran added.

