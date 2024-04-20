Crew OTT Release Date & Platform: When & Where To Watch Kareena-Tabu-Kriti’s Film Online? Here’s What We Know

Crew OTT Release Date Update: Following the box office successes of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Article 370, and Shaitaan, Bollywood fans witnessed the release of another highly anticipated film Crew last month. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the women-centric film features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

CREW BOX OFFICE SUCCESS AND COLLECTION UPDATE

Co-produced by Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Digvijay Purohit under the banners of Anil Kapoor Films, Balaji Motion Pictures, and Communication Network, Crew has turned out to be a huge box-office success. With the lead trio's onscreen chemistry garnering considerable attention, moviegoers thoroughly enjoyed the heist-drama.

