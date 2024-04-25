Dil Dosti Dilemma: Queer Celebrity Designer Rick Roy To Make Special Guest Appearance In Prime Video Show

Rick Roy has spent more than a decades in the industry and is the brains behind styling celebrities like Malaika Arora, Vidya Balan, Sonam Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Sonakshi Sinha and others. Having worked as a costume designer for many popular Hit films like Desi Boyz, Housefull 2, Tumhari Sulu, Gabbar is Back, Shiddat, and more Rick now makes his Grand Acting debut in the upcoming series Dil Dosti Dilemma on Amazon.

Last year, the second season of Made in Heaven2 starred transgender actor Trinetra Haldar in a pivotal role, making a strong case for diversity on screen in terms of the cast. Queer designer Rick recalls how the acting break happened over a styling discussion meeting.

Initially roped in as a stylist on the Anushka Sen and Tanvi Azmi-starrer, Roy remembers walking into the pre-production meeting to discuss the show's visual palette. "I had gone to the meeting dressed to the nines. It started as an idea that I should be cast for the role of a big, [eccentric] designer in the show. Everyone said I would be perfect for the part," he recalls.

