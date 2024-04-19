Do Aur Do Pyaar OTT Release Date & Platform: When & Where To Watch Vidya Balan’s Film After Theatrical Run?

Do Aur Do Pyaar OTT Release Date Update: After the box-office debale of Eid releases Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan, Bollywood is set to witness the release of two mid-budget movies today (April 19) and one of them is Do Aur Do Pyaar that marks the directorial debut of Shirsha Guha Thakurta.

DO AUR DO PYAAR CAST AND STORYLINE DETAILS

Featuring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy in the main roles, Do Aur Do Pyaar is touted as a relationship drama which revolves around a couple on the brink of a breakup finding themselves entangled in affairs with two outsiders. As they contemplate divulging their secrets and parting ways, life throws unexpected twists their way.

