Dune 2 OTT Release Date & Platform: When & Where To Watch Chalamet-Zendaya’s Film In India? - UPDATE

Dune 2 OTT Release Date Update: Directed and produced by Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two was released in theatres in March this year amid a huge buzz and expectations. It's the second installment of a two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel Dune, following the 2021 release of its first part.

DUNE 2 STORYLINE, CAST, AND BOX OFFICE UPDATE

The storyline of Dune 2 centers on Paul Atreides as he joins forces with the Fremen inhabitants of the desert world Arrakis to combat House Harkonnen. Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem return to reprise their roles from the first installment, while Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, and Souheila Yacoub join the ensemble cast in the second part.

