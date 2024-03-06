Echoing Bravery: Shoutout To The Ensemble Of 'The Railway Men'

Post its launch in November, the first project from the dynamic partnership between Netflix and YRF entertainment, The Railway Men has not only claimed a spot in India's Top 10 Most Watched Series on Netflix for 12 consecutive weeks (and counting) but has also captured hearts with its narrative of ordinary individuals rising to extraordinary heights. Inspired by true stories, this gripping series is a celebration of the indomitable spirit of humanity. While the spotlight often falls on the four main protagonists, the supporting ensemble weaves a tapestry of courage and selflessness, contributing profoundly to the emotional resonance of the story.

Sunny Hinduja as Jugmohan Kumawat

Sunny Hinduja, portraying journalist Jugmohan Kumawat, exemplifies the essence of the fourth pillar of democracy. Kumawat emerges as one of the first characters in the show actively seeking to expose the Union Carbide factory's wrongdoings. Opting to remain in the city rather than seizing the chance to escape, he accompanies the factory manager's pregnant wife to the hospital, showcasing remarkable bravery. Kumawat tirelessly crafts his exposé about the factory while simultaneously documenting the tragedy through powerful images-some of the few visual records of the disaster. His character stands as a poignant representation of the crucial role journalists play in society.

Dibyendu Bhattacharya as Kamruddin

Dibyendu Bhattacharya shines as Kamruddin, a dedicated factory manager who becomes the first responder to the Union Carbide Leak. Operating discreetly, he wants to expose the factory's sins, understanding the potential impact on workers and the community. Kamruddin allies with Imaad Riaz (Babil Khan) in a quest to unearth the truth, embarking on a mission to retrieve a crucial report that could expose the dark reality. He even sacrifices his own life while fearlessly attempting to halt the gas leak, leaving an indelible mark of heroism.

