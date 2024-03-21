Fighter OTT Release Date: Has Hrithik Roshan's Film Premiered With Additional Scenes? Here's What We Know

Fighter OTT Release Update: Following the back-to-back success of Bang Bang and War, director Siddharth Anand reunited with Bollywood icon Hrithik Roshan for their third collaboration, Fighter. Branded as Bollywood's first aerial-action spectacle, the film portrays the journey of Air Force officers defending their nation against enemies.

With a remarkable ensemble cast comprising Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover, and other talented actors, Fighter took cinemas by storm on January 25, inaugurating the 2024 blockbuster season. Strategically released over the Republic Day weekend, the film garnered praise from critics and audiences alike upon its theatrical premiere and turned out to be the first success of the year.

Since then, fans were eagerly awaiting the digital premiere of Fighter featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone and the film has finally been released on an OTT giant. Yes, you read that right!

FIGHTER OTT RELEASE: WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH HRITHIK'S FILM ONLINE?

For those who are unaware, Fighter finally premiered on Netflix in the morning today (March 21), nearly two months after its theatrical release. As per earlier reports, the OTT giant brought the digital rights of the big-budgeted film for a whopping amount.

Announcing the film's digital premiere, Netflix on Instagram wrote, "Fasten your seatbelts. This elite team of FIGHTERS is all set to take off. FIGHTER is now streaming on Netflix!"

Take a look at the post here:

HAS FIGHTER RELEASED ON NETFLIX WITH ADDITIONAL SCENES? CHECK TRUTH

Fans have another question in their minds - Has Hrithik Roshan's film premiered on Netflix with additional scenes or songs? With its release on the OTT platform, Fighter boasts a runtime of two hours and 44 minutes, indicating that there are no additional scenes in this streaming edition.

Originally, the theatrical version extended nearly two hours and 47 minutes. Notably, it appears that the song, Bekaar Dil, has not been included in the Netflix release.