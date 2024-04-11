Flash: Anshul Pandey Reveals He Learned From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Co-star Karan Mehra To Play THIS Role

Actor Anshul Pandey recently earned acclaim for his portrayal as an elder brother in the Watcho Exclusives series "Flash." His performance, alongside actor Sagar Kapoor, has been a talking point among the audience. Interestingly, Anshul credits his "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" co-star, Karan Mehra, for inspiring his role. He admired Karan's patience and calmness, traits that he found crucial in shaping his character on screen.

Anshul shared insights into how Karan's demeanor influenced his acting approach. "Karan Mehra, was my step-brother in the show and observing how he approached that role was an example I could draw from. From him, I learnt the art of patience. He is a very patient and calm person, even when things go wrong. I'm quite the opposite, so observing how he handled situations has been a valuable lesson for me," Anshul revealed. He also highlighted a specific instance where he had to keep his emotions in check to portray the responsible elder brother, a quality he admired in Karan.

