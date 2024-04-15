Flash Exclusive! Khawahish On Making OTT Debut With Watcho Exclusives' Web Series, First Audition & More

Actress Khawahish marked her OTT debut in the Watcho Exclusive series "Flash," starring alongside Anshul Pandey and Sagar Kapoor. Before this breakthrough, Khawahish showcased her talent in modelling and featured in notable advertisements. In "Flash," she portrays the character of Aksha Chauhan, who entices Vansh into a peculiar photoshoot, leading to eerie circumstances. Reflecting on her journey, Khawahish reminisces about her auditions for the series, her decision to accept the role, her experience facing the camera, and her personal connection to the character.

When questioned about her decision to accept the series, Khawahish revealed, "It was my first opportunity, and I really didn't want to let it slip away. This was my first shot at being part of a web series, and I had auditioned for various roles before finally getting selected for this one. I was incredibly excited because this opportunity meant a lot to me. The storyline of the series seemed both enjoyable and intriguing, which added to my excitement. Additionally, meeting Shaurya Sharma, our director, was a pleasant experience. He turned out to be a very kind person, and that mattered to me a lot. Considering all these factors, I felt like this was a fantastic chance that I simply couldn't afford to miss, especially since it was my first big break."

