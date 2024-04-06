Flash OTT Release Platform, FULL Cast: All You Need To Know About Watcho Exclusives' New Thriller

Watcho Exclusives has just unveiled its latest offering, a mystery thriller series titled 'Flash'. This new show takes viewers on a suspense-filled journey with Vansh Kundra, a portrait photographer who finds himself embroiled in a mysterious conspiracy. Directed by Shaurya Singh, 'Flash' began captivating audiences on the Watcho App from April 5, 2024.



Advertisement

The story of 'Flash' revolves around Vansh as he stumbles upon a maze of illusions and secrets during what should have been a standard photoshoot. He quickly realizes he's caught in a dangerous game and must find the truth to avoid becoming a victim of the enigmatic forces at play. With its launch, Watcho aims to continue its tradition of engaging viewers with diverse, exclusive content, marking nearly five years of entertaining its audience with unique series across various genres.

Advertisement