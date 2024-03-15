For Me Citadel Is Already A Success Says Samantha Ruth Prabhu About Citadel.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has showcased her versatility by excelling in a diverse range of roles, from romantic dramas to intense thrillers. She has portrayed memorable characters that leave a lasting impact on audiences namely Family Man and Oo Antava in Pushpa.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, recently opened up about her experience working on Raj and DK's " India's Citadel," along with Varun Dhawan, describing it as one of the most demanding projects of her career.

In a recent interview she says that : "It is actually the hardest role of my life simply because I was and I had to do it at that point of time when I was really weak. So for me Citadel is already a success because I shot for it under the most grilling circumstances and I didn't think that I could do it, but really when you asked again about it, like now I can say I'm very proud of myself".

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's collaboration in India's adaptation of 'Citadel' has ignited excitement and anticipation among fans. With the two powerhouse performers coming together for this ambitious project, expectations are soaring high. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's reflections on her experience highlights the rigorous demands of the project.