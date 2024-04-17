Ghar Ghar Mein Kapil: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover & Krushna Surprise Fans In Most Unexpected Ways; WATCH

April 17, 2024 - Knock! Knock! Who's there? Kapil. Kapil Who? Kapil Sharma, India's most loved comedian, that's who! The Great Indian Kapil Show which launched on 30 March has been the talk of the town since the first announcement dropped by Netflix last year. Three weeks in a row, the show has been trending in the Global Top 10 List - Netflix's weekly Top 10 lists of the most-watched TV and films. And what better way to celebrate this success than to personally thank the fans who have been at the core of it all! For the first time ever, Netflix in partnership with ACT Fibernet, has done something unique and clutter breaking delighting fans across the country! Through this partnership, Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover and Krushna Abhishek surprised fans by traveling all the way to their respective cities, knocking on their doors and waltzing into their homes & hearts leaving their neighbors green with envy.

The emotions went from surprise to delight to kya lenge aap in a matter of seconds as Kapil, Sunil and Krushna went knocking on people's doors. From squeals of "Oh My God, I can't believe it" to "Agli baar bhabhi aur bacchon ko lekar aana'' there was a whole lot of love and 'apnapan' showered on Kapil & the team. Elderly couples to young adults and kids, all queued up and patiently waited for a glimpse of their favourite artists from balconies and windows - cheering for them, as they walked around the neighborhood soaking in all the smiles with only and only gratitude in their hearts.

