Gudi Padwa 2024: Flash Cast Anshul Pandey, Khawahish, Sagar Kapoor On Celebrations, Special Memories

Gudi Padwa, marking the onset of the Hindu New Year, brings with it a wave of vibrant celebrations across Maharashtra, Goa, and Madhya Pradesh. In the midst of these festive times, we had the pleasure of speaking exclusively with stars from the newly released series on Watcho Exclusives, 'Flash'. Anshul Pandey, Sagar Kapoor, and Khawahish shared their personal celebration plans, cherished memories, favourite festive foods, and extended their heartfelt wishes to everyone celebrating.



Anshul Pandey, portraying Vansh in 'Flash', delved into his experiences and the significance of Gudi Padwa. "Moving to Maharashtra introduced me to the grandeur of Gudi Padwa, celebrated with elaborate decorations and delicious foods like puran poli and puri bhaji," he explained. He highlighted the festival's cultural importance, tracing back to mythological events and its symbolism of prosperity and good luck for the new year.

