Heeramandi Cast FEES: Sonakshi Sinha Is HIGHEST Paid; Gets 100% More Salary Than Manisha Koirala!

Heeramandi Cast Fees: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's maiden web show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is getting bigger and better with each passing day. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the Netflix and trust us, the anticpation is real. The 8-episode series is touted to be the biggest web show from India on a streaming giant. Heeramandi is said to be the most expensive web series ever made in India and given the promos, SLB's lavish sets and intoxicating visuals, it's surely going to be a visual extravaganza. The staggering salaries of the star-cast will leave you stunned. Read on...

Jointly diected by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mitakshara Kumar, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is said to be made on a whopping budget of over Rs 200 CRORES! Yes, you read that right!

The series stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Shaikh as tawaifs (courtesans). The series also boasts a dynamic male cast including Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman in significant roles.

Set in pre-independent India against a burgeoning freedom movement,portrays the epic saga of love, betrayal, power and freedom.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is all set to release on Netflix on 1st May 2024!

Heeramandi Cast Salaries:

Manisha Koirala Heeramandi Salary

The Dil Se actress will be seen as Mallikajaan in the series. According a repport by Showbiz Galore, her fee is Rs 1 crore.

Sonakshi Sinha Heeramandi Salary

Sonakshi Sinha is all set to allure the audience as Fareedan, for which she has been allegedly a whopping paycheck of Rs 2 CRORES! She is the highest paid member of the Heeramandi team. Her remuneration is apparently 100% higher than of what Manisha is getting.

Aditi Rao Hydari Heeramandi Salary

Recently-engaged Aditi Rao Hydari, who plays the role of Bibbojaan, is getting a remuneration of Rs 1-1.5 crores for Heeramandi.

Richa Chadha Heeramandi Salary

Soon-to-be-mommy Richa Chadha's fee for essaying Lajjo in the SLB series is said to be around Rs 1 crore.

Sharmin Sehgal Heeramandi Salary

It's 'life come a full circle' moment for Sharmin Sehgal. After making her Bollywood debut in Malaal, produced by Bhansali, she will be portraying Alamzeb in her uncle's series. If reports are to be believed, she toke home a paycheck of Rs 35 lakhs.

Sanjeeda Sheikh Heeramandi Salary

Sanjeeda Sheikh, who was seen in films like Fighter and Taish among others, essays the role of Waheeda. Reportedly, she charged a remuneration of Rs 45 lakhs.

Fardeen Khan Heeramandi Salary

Fardeen Khan is all set to make his acting comeback in Heeramandi. As per reports, Khan will portraying the character of Wali Mohammed and he has been paid a sum of Rs 75 lakhs for his part.

The paychek details of the rest of the cast members are yet to be revealed.