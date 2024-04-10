Heeramandi Cast: Taha Shah Badussha Reveals Bhansali Extended His 3-day Part, Says 'When I Was First...'

Taha Shah Badussha is gearing up to capture the hearts of viewers with his role as Tajdar in the eagerly awaited series, "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar." His path to securing this role is a testament to his hard work over the last 12 years. At the recent trailer launch, Taha shared insights into his character and the unexpected expansion of his role from a brief three-day part to a significant presence in the series. His dedication and numerous auditions have finally paid off, marking a milestone in his career by working under the direction of Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

"I've given a lot of auditions. Working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir is like a dream come true. There's a lot of myself in Tajdar; we both seek love and see the world with kindness, avoiding harm to others. Initially, my role was meant to last just three days. However, Sanjay sir saw potential in me and decided to extend my role significantly," Taha revealed during the trailer launch.

Advertisement

With the release date set for May 1st, the anticipation for "Heeramandi" is sky-high. Taha's portrayal of Tajdar, a character that reflects love and kindness, has already garnered attention. His look for the series, unveiled on Instagram, showcases his regal and captivating appearance, further increasing the excitement among audiences for the series premiere.

Advertisement