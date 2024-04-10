Heeramandi Cast: Taha Shah Badussha Reveals Bhansali Extended His 3-day Part, Says 'When I Was First...'

"I've given a lot of auditions. Working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir is like a dream come true. There's a lot of myself in Tajdar; we both seek love and see the world with kindness, avoiding harm to others. Initially, my role was meant to last just three days. However, Sanjay sir saw potential in me and decided to extend my role significantly," Taha revealed during the trailer launch. With the release date set for May 1st, the anticipation for "Heeramandi" is sky-high. Taha's portrayal of Tajdar, a character that reflects love and kindness, has already garnered attention. His look for the series, unveiled on Instagram, showcases his regal and captivating appearance, further increasing the excitement among audiences for the series premiere. The journey of Taha Shah Badussha, from facing challenges in auditions to achieving a dream role in "Heeramandi," showcases his perseverance and dedication to his craft. As the release date approaches, fans are eagerly waiting to see Taha shine as Tajdar, a role that promises to leave a lasting impression.
"I've given a lot of auditions. Working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir is like a dream come true. There's a lot of myself in Tajdar; we both seek love and see the world with kindness, avoiding harm to others. Initially, my role was meant to last just three days. However, Sanjay sir saw potential in me and decided to extend my role significantly," Taha revealed during the trailer launch.
With the release date set for May 1st, the anticipation for "Heeramandi" is sky-high. Taha's portrayal of Tajdar, a character that reflects love and kindness, has already garnered attention. His look for the series, unveiled on Instagram, showcases his regal and captivating appearance, further increasing the excitement among audiences for the series premiere.
The journey of Taha Shah Badussha, from facing challenges in auditions to achieving a dream role in "Heeramandi," showcases his perseverance and dedication to his craft. As the release date approaches, fans are eagerly waiting to see Taha shine as Tajdar, a role that promises to leave a lasting impression.