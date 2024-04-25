Heeramandi First Review: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Period Drama Is Special & Mesmerising; Deets Inside

Heeramandi Review: After giving a magnum opus like Gangubai Kathiawadi in 2022, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is back in the news now courtesy of his upcoming period drama. We are talking about Heeramandi which comes with an interesting ensemble of cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah. It is one of the most anticipated releases of the year and will premiere on Netflix on May 1.

For the uninitiated, Heeramandi revolves around the lives of tawaifs at the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement against the British Raj. Interestingly, ahead of its grand premiere next week, the makers hosted a special screening of Heeramandi which was attended by several celebs including Ananya Panday, Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Ali Fazal etc.

Heeramandi First Review

Among these was Genelia D'Souza who shared the first review of the period drama on social media and called it mesmerising. Taking to Instagram stories, Genelia shared a pic with Bhansali and wrote, "Just saw 2 episodes of Heeramandi and it has me craving for more. What a world, what a journey you take us through to Sanjay Sir. Mesmerised as always. Loved loved loved the entire cast and what an super effort by the crew too. @Netflix this is truly special".

