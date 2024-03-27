Heeramandi OTT Release Date Announced: Here’s When & Where To Watch Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Show

Heeramandi Release Date Revealed: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly-anticipated OTT series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, is set to release very soon and fans are looking forward to watch it. Ever since its announcement, the OTT show has been making headlines due to its high budget and a talented cast comprising Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, and Manisha Koirala among others.

HEERAMANDI RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCEMENT EVENT DETAILS

After the teaser and songs of Heeramandi, the much-awaited release date of the show has been finally announced by the makers. The premiere date was unveiled during a spectacular drone light show event held at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in South Mumbai today (March 27). A captivating glimpse into the world of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar was presented through an aerial formation of drones.

The event was graced by the star-studded cast of the show, including Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Sheikh, along with Prerna Singh, CEO of Bhansali Productions, and Tanya Bami, Director of Series at Netflix India.

HEERAMANDI RELEASE DATE: WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH BHANSALI'S SHOW?

Heeramandi is confirmed to premiere on the OTT giant Netflix on May 1. Yes, you read that right! To watch it, fans have to install the Netflix app on their mobile phones, laptops, smart TVs, or laptops. Then, choose the plan accordingly to subscribe and watch the much-hyped show that marks Bhansali's digital debut.

HEERAMANDI PLOT, BUDGET, AND OTHER DETAILS

Described as an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom, the series reportedly delves into the cultural complexities of Heeramandi, a vibrant district, through the narratives of courtesans and their patrons against the backdrop of India's turbulent freedom struggle in the 1940s.

Based on the concept by Moin Beg, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is both created and directed by Bhansali, who also serves as a producer on the show.

