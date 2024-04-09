Heeramandi Release Date & Platform: When Will Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Show Stream Online? Check DEETS

Heeramandi Release Date: Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly-anticipated OTT series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, is set for release, generating huge anticipation among fans. Since its announcement, the show has garnered attention for its aesthetic sets, a substantial budget, and stellar ensemble cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, and Manisha Koirala, among others.

Advertisement

After unveiling the teasers and songs from Heeramandi, the makers finally released the Netflix series' trailer today (April 9). Mentioning Sanjay Leela Bhansali evokes images of grandeur, where each character embodies their own captivating narrative amidst lavish settings. As expected, the trailer showcases the same.

Advertisement