Heeramandi Release: Sanjeeda Shaikh Offers Glimpse Of The Enigmatic Waheeda

As we inch closer to the release of one of the most awaited projects of the year Heeramandi, adding to the anticipation, Sanjeeda Shaikh reveals her character video. While the first look and trailer didn't reveal much earlier, the newly released video draws the attention of the audience to know more about the mysterious and intriguing Waheeda.

Boasting of her beauty and angelic voice, Waheeda's fate took a turn when she met a tragic incident that left her with a scar for life.

