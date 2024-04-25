Heeramandi: Richa Chadha Over The Moon As Rekha Cried And Hugged Her

Acclaimed actress Richa Chadha was showered with praise and affection by the legendary actress Rekha for her standout performance in the magnum opus series "Heeramandi" during a special screening last night.

Richa Chadha was deeply moved by the kind gesture and found herself overwhelmed with emotion, with both the actors shedding tears post the screening.

Rekha ji, known for her elegance and grace both on and off the screen, extended her admiration and appreciation to Richa Chadha, leaving a lasting impact on the talented actress. The warm embrace and words of encouragement from Rekha were truly inspiring and motivating for Richa, who considers it a milestone moment in her career.

