Heeramandi: SLB's Series Is The MOST Expensive Show; Surpasses Bajirao Mastani & Gangubai Kathiawadi's Budget

Heeramandi Budget: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-anticipated series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has been grabbing attention even before its announcement. The 8-episode series will be premiered exclusively on Netflix on 1st may 2024! While fans are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the show, the grand and lavish sets and the power-packed ensemble, have been creating a lot of buzz lately.

Heeramandi Cast & Plot Deets:

Set in pre-independent India against a burgeoning freedom movement, Heeramandi stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Shaikh as tawaifs (courtesans). The series also boasts a dynamic male cast including Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman in significant roles.

